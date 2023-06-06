Dan Hampton & Leotis Harris on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Razorback legends and teammates Dan Hampton and Leotis Harris have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, appearing as one of 78 players on this year’s ballot.

Hampton was a First-Team All-America selection in 1978 and a two-time member of the All-SWC before being drafted fourth overall by the Chicago Bears in 1979. He remains one of the highest drafted Razorbacks in school history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after a legendary career with the Bears, including winning Super Bowl XX. As a Hog, Hampton was a force for Frank Broyles and Lou Holtz helping the team to three Top 10 finishes with wins in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl.

Harris became the first African-American All-American for the Razorbacks when he was named a consensus First-Team All-American in 1977. He helped the Hogs to a share of the SWC title in 1975, capped by a Cotton Bowl victory over Georgia to finish ranked seventh in the Associated Press poll. As a team captain in 1977, Harris led Arkansas to an 11-1 finish after a stunning win over No. 2 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. He went on to a six-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.