Fire department stresses importance of fire safety

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Warmer weather brings more people outside to the campgrounds.

If you plan on starting a fire while camping, one fire department stresses the importance of fire safety.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the change in the weather brings a higher risk of an uncontrollable fire.

“The drier things get, the windier conditions, a small fire can turn into a large fire quickly,” said Hamrick.

Chief Hamrick says you should never leave a fire unattended and if possible, it’s best to use a little bit of soil to ensure the fire is completely out.

