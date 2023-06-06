Fire department stresses importance of fire safety
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Warmer weather brings more people outside to the campgrounds.
If you plan on starting a fire while camping, one fire department stresses the importance of fire safety.
Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the change in the weather brings a higher risk of an uncontrollable fire.
“The drier things get, the windier conditions, a small fire can turn into a large fire quickly,” said Hamrick.
Chief Hamrick says you should never leave a fire unattended and if possible, it’s best to use a little bit of soil to ensure the fire is completely out.
