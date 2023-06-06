June 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to another warm day across Region 8.

Thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada, it will also be a bit hazy across the area.

Those whose breathing is more affected by smoke should remember that today.

Otherwise, it will be nice and sunny with temperatures in the 90s.

The haze and warm weather will also stick with us before a cold front sweeps through tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

That could bring us a few showers overnight, but it will bring in cooler and drier air to end the work week.

Looking toward the end of the weekend, we could finally get some rain relief.

Some models hint at 0.50-1.00″ of rain.

Let’s hope!

In the meantime, keep cool and keep the irrigation going.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An Arkansas group is closer to repealing the landmark Arkansas Learns Act.

Haze in the air and the impacts on your health, how long it could stick around the area.

A Region 8 woman wins big and will now compete at this year’s Miss America pageant. Maddie Sexton tells us about the Nettleton alum.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.