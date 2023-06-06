Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

June 6: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to another warm day across Region 8.

Thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada, it will also be a bit hazy across the area.

Those whose breathing is more affected by smoke should remember that today.

Otherwise, it will be nice and sunny with temperatures in the 90s.

The haze and warm weather will also stick with us before a cold front sweeps through tomorrow night into Thursday morning.

That could bring us a few showers overnight, but it will bring in cooler and drier air to end the work week.

Looking toward the end of the weekend, we could finally get some rain relief.

Some models hint at 0.50-1.00″ of rain.

Let’s hope!

In the meantime, keep cool and keep the irrigation going.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

An Arkansas group is closer to repealing the landmark Arkansas Learns Act.

Haze in the air and the impacts on your health, how long it could stick around the area.

A Region 8 woman wins big and will now compete at this year’s Miss America pageant. Maddie Sexton tells us about the Nettleton alum.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

renderings of the new building show how the drop off and pickup will go taking cars off the...
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
The Craighead County Highway Department announced on Facebook, they'll be closing a county road...
County road closed for road replacement