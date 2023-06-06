Energy Alert
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, crews were out at Douglas MacArthur Junior High School tearing down the old part of the building in preparation for students to begin next year in their new state-of-the-art facility.

Assistant Superintendent for Jonesboro Public Schools William Cheatham said they could not be more excited, but it can create some headaches when you’re trying to build while kids are in school.

“It was chaotic, especially this spring. It started last fall, but really this spring, just trying to move and make things happen as far as traffic patterns and student flow, so I hope all of that will be cleared up,” Cheatham said.

Cheatham said this is a classroom replacement project for a part of the campus built 50 years ago.

The project also solves a major concern parents have on the roads.

“The biggest thing they will see is a nice new driveway that gets traffic off of Wilkins for safety and just really helps the traffic flow in the mornings and afternoon,” Cheatham said.

The new building will mainly house the 7th-grade students and offer a little of everything.

“There will be a choir room. It will have a new drama art space basically, our fine arts area downstairs, and then some science labs, science classrooms, and computer labs and computer classrooms,” Cheatham said.

Jonesboro Public Schools asks the parents and students to be patient as they hope to have construction completed by August.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

