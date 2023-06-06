Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in Campbell, Missouri.(Source: KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in Campbell, Missouri.

According to Campbell Mayor Randall Baker, investigators spent much of Monday, June 5 at the pound where they discovered several violations.

Baker said the city received citations for inadequate air conditioning, rusted fencing, full fly catchers and a sharp edge on an opening between the shelter and the exercise area.

Baker said the city is starting to address those issues.

“We’re going to make some major improvements out there,” Mayor Baker said during a phone interview with Heartland News.

The investigation comes after videos and pictures, purportedly from the shelter, were posted on social media.

“I understand people being upset about the situation,” Baker said. “We are working diligently to correct it.”

According to baker, six dogs were at the pound on Monday. One of them was dead, and two others have since passed away.

The three surviving dogs were taken to a veterinarian’s office in Popular Bluff, and are now in the care of rescuers in St. Louis, according to Baker.

Baker said animal rescue groups from the St. Louis area are also offering resources to improve conditions at the Campbell dog pound.

He said plans include putting a roof over the pound to keep the shelter cool and putting up a screen to keep flies out.

Mayor Baker said he’s also reached out to the Dunklin County Sheriff’s office to conduct an investigation separate from the investigation by the state.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

This state-of-the-art robot is designed to work alongside human workers, handling light and...
ASU-Newport acquires FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System
Lyon College alumna Savannah Youngblood teaches second-grade students at Sulphur Rock...
Lyon College launches first graduate program in 150-year history
Former Mississippi State Senator Johnny Morgan, 76, of Oxford, was the only person aboard the...
Small plane had mechanical problems before Arkansas crash that killed Mississippi ex-senator
A man accused of beating another man to death claims he was afraid the victim was trying to...
Murder suspect claims victim tried to ‘seduce’ him