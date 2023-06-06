Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown

By Maddie Sexton
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEEKSKILL, NY (KAIT) - A Region 8 woman is vying for the crown of Miss America.

Nettleton alum Amelia Collins won the title of Miss New York 2023 at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater on Sunday, June 4. She will compete in the Miss America pageant later this year.

Collins graduated from Nettleton High School in 2019.

During her days as a Raider, she was on the dance team and danced competitively at Christie McNeill’s Dance Studio in Jonesboro.

Collins’ former dance teacher and owner of the studio, Christie McNeill, said just a week before the Miss New York competition, Amelia returned to the Jonesboro studio.

“In fact, she was in Jonesboro last week,” McNeill said. “She wanted to use the studio to practice before she went back to New York.”

McNeill said it’s great to see one of her students live her dream.

“She’s such a talented girl. She can sing, dance, and act,” she said. “She can just do anything she wants to.”

Collins attends college at New York University, which is how she was eligible to compete in another state’s pageant.

She won the title of Miss Manhattan in November of 2022, securing a spot in this year’s Miss New York competition.

Collins’ friends and family are currently in the works of planning a homecoming for her, but it is unknown when exactly she will return to Jonesboro next.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
NWS: Canadian wildfires to blame for hazy skies
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown
renderings of the new building show how the drop off and pickup will go taking cars off the...
Junior high unveils new building to improve education
Local Junior High unveils new building looking to improve education