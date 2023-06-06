Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

NWS: Canadian wildfires to blame for hazy skies

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent days, those living in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri might have noticed a haze in the skies.

A National Weather Service representative told our sister station, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, that raging wildfires in eastern Canada are to blame.

According to the NWS, the haze could get even worse in the coming days with it moving closer to ground level. Some might even smell smoke.

“If you’re sensitive especially, it’s not uncommon to have a little difficulty breathing and irritating eyes and sinuses,” said NWS Paducah Meteorologist Justin Gibbs.

He said it is best to stay indoors, especially during the hotter parts of the day.

Gibbs also urged those who must be out in the haze to take frequent breaks or wear a mask.

NWS expects the haze to dissipate by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast (6/6/23)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (6/5/2023)
6/6 Aaron's Morning Forecast
Aaron's Monday Morning Forecast (6/5/23)