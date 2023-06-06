NWS: Canadian wildfires to blame for hazy skies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In recent days, those living in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri might have noticed a haze in the skies.

A National Weather Service representative told our sister station, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, that raging wildfires in eastern Canada are to blame.

According to the NWS, the haze could get even worse in the coming days with it moving closer to ground level. Some might even smell smoke.

“If you’re sensitive especially, it’s not uncommon to have a little difficulty breathing and irritating eyes and sinuses,” said NWS Paducah Meteorologist Justin Gibbs.

He said it is best to stay indoors, especially during the hotter parts of the day.

Gibbs also urged those who must be out in the haze to take frequent breaks or wear a mask.

NWS expects the haze to dissipate by Thursday.

