Police looking for stolen gas pump

Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole a gas pump nozzle.

Jonesboro Police Department arrived at the Kum & Go on E Johnson to a report of gas pump damage.

According to the report, the suspect stole a gas pump nozzle.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a white male between ages 21 and 25, driving a dark blue Ford Mustang with white striped side panels.

The reason for the theft is currently unknown.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Jonesboro Police.

