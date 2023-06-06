Police looking for stolen gas pump

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole a gas pump nozzle.

Jonesboro Police Department arrived at the Kum & Go on E Johnson to a report of gas pump damage.

According to the report, the suspect stole a gas pump nozzle.

Witnesses told police the suspect was a white male between ages 21 and 25, driving a dark blue Ford Mustang with white striped side panels.

The reason for the theft is currently unknown.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Jonesboro Police.

