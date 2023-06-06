Energy Alert
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s department warns of bail bonds scam

There’s a new scam going around and a sheriff’s department warns people to be aware.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There's a new scam going around and a sheriff's department warns people to be aware.

According to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department, scammers are posing as bail bondsmen, calling the next of kin, and asking for money through Green Dot cards.

Green Dot cards are prepaid cards used to make payments and purchases, according to NerdWallet.

Capt. Jason Allen with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said there are many ways to identify a scammer.

“If they’re asking for a Green Dot card or anything you put money on, that’ll be a scam,” Allen stated.

If you get a call from a bondsman and feel it is a scam, Allen said the best thing to do is research the company to verify if it’s legit.

Allen added a sheriff’s office and bail bonds will never ask a family for Green Dot card money.

