Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Small plane had mechanical problems before Arkansas crash that killed Mississippi ex-senator

Former Mississippi State Senator Johnny Morgan, 76, of Oxford, was the only person aboard the...
Former Mississippi State Senator Johnny Morgan, 76, of Oxford, was the only person aboard the twin-engine plane when it crashed May 17 in a wooded area in northwestern Arkansas, south of Fayetteville.(Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Ark. (AP) - A small plane had mechanical problems with its autopilot system before it crashed in Arkansas last month and killed a former Mississippi state senator who was flying it, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Johnny Morgan, 76, of Oxford, Mississippi, served in the Mississippi Senate from 1984 to 1992. He was the only person aboard the twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 plane when it crashed May 17 in a wooded area in northwestern Arkansas, south of Fayetteville.

The NTSB said Morgan had contacted an avionics repair facility at Drake Field Airport in Fayetteville to discuss the plane’s autopilot problems. A technician told Morgan to bring the plane in for service and to not use autopilot during the flight. Morgan planned to fly to Fayetteville and leave the plane at the avionics facility for maintenance, according to the NTSB.

The crash happened just over an hour after the plane took off from University-Oxford Airport in Oxford, Mississippi.

The NTSB said plane’s descent was nearly vertical, based on damage to the plane and trees.

“Both engines and propellers were embedded in the terrain, and the entire airplane was fragmented,” the NTSB report said. The agency’s investigation of the crash continues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

A man accused of beating another man to death claims he was afraid the victim was trying to...
Murder suspect claims victim tried to ‘seduce’ him
Caruthersville Police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a domestic violence call on...
Police: Man told officers during arrest he “had to kill his mother”
Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week.
NWS: Canadian wildfires to blame for hazy skies
Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown