Stolen equipment returned to ArDOT construction site

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction crews resume working after thieves reportedly returned stolen construction items only days after taking them.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a pair of spreader chains from its Nine Mile Ridge Bridge Construction site had been stolen between May 31 and June 2.

Adam Watson, a Resident Engineer with ArDOT, said the theft of the chains could slow down work significantly, as a crane uses them to move heavy equipment.

The department said the chains were there when crews arrived for work on Monday morning, suspecting whoever stole them returned them.

“Monday morning, we had the spreader chains that were previously taken from the project returned,” said Assistant Resident Engineer Jason Overturf. “We’d like to thank the community that put forth a lot of effort and a lot of help in finding these and putting pressure on the people that might have taken them to bring them back.”

ArDOT said it would increase security measures on the job site to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

