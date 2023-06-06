Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Video shows young child smoking weed in vehicle, police say; man arrested

The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.
By Scottie Hunter and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray news) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a video surfaced showing a 5-year-old boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with a man.

Police said they believe the child was smoking marijuana.

John Hall, 48, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police say the suspect used to date one of the boy’s relatives.

(No sound) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a video that shows a young boy smoking while riding in a vehicle with an adult male.

Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the department became aware of the video about two weeks ago and launched an investigation at that time.

The video was sent to police by a concerned citizen, McKneely said.

In the video posted above, WAFB has blurred the child’s face to protect his identity.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say
Cancer survivors across northeast Arkansas were celebrated in Jonesboro on Sunday. NEA Baptist...
Arkansas hospitals celebrate cancer survivors
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
The prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalie Holloway, Joran Van Der Sloot, was seen...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says

Latest News

“We needed this 50 years ago:” Iowa Vietnam vets get hero’s welcome in Washington
FILE - Team champions David Puig, Sebastián Muñoz, Mito Pereira, Captain Joaquín Niemann of...
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf feud
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
California investigating whether DeSantis involved in flying asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento
This state-of-the-art robot is designed to work alongside human workers, handling light and...
ASU-Newport acquires FANUC Collaborative Robotics Training System
In this image taken from video released by the Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs...
Collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine triggers emergency as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame