2023 Miss Arkansas to air on KAIT-ABC Saturday
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2023 Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition returns this year on KAIT-ABC.
Young women across the Natural State compete for the 2023′s Miss Arkansas title.
Watch the Miss Arkansas competition live Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. on KAIT-ABC.
The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing scholarships for young women to continue their education.
