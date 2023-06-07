2023 Miss Arkansas to air on KAIT-ABC Saturday

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2023 Miss Arkansas Scholarship Competition returns this year on KAIT-ABC.

Young women across the Natural State compete for the 2023′s Miss Arkansas title.

Watch the Miss Arkansas competition live Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m. on KAIT-ABC.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing scholarships for young women to continue their education.

Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown

