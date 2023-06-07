Energy Alert
American Red Cross asks for blood donations

After a shortfall in blood donations in May, the American Red Cross is stressed about its blood...
After a shortfall in blood donations in May, the American Red Cross is stressed about its blood supply.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a shortfall in blood donations in May, the American Red Cross urges people to roll up their sleeves.

According to a press release, the Red Cross collected just over 26,000 fewer blood donations to meet patients’ needs in May.

With June 14 being World Blood Donor Day, the Red Cross says now is the perfect time to donate blood.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org., download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment.

A driver’s license or two forms of identification are required for check-in.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

