Bicyclist killed in hit and run

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, June 4, on State Highway 18 east of State Highway 239 in rural Mississippi County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 55-year-old Larry Sutton was cycling westbound on Hwy. 18 in the outside lane when a westbound 2023 Nissan struck the rear of his bicycle, throwing Sutton off his bike.

ASP reported the Nissan then left the crash scene.

Sutton was taken to Greater River Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

