Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Bicyclist killed in hit and run

A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, June 4, on State Highway 18 east of State Highway 239 in rural Mississippi County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 55-year-old Larry Sutton was cycling westbound on Hwy. 18 in the outside lane when a westbound 2023 Nissan struck the rear of his bicycle, throwing Sutton off his bike.

ASP reported the Nissan then left the crash scene.

Sutton was taken to Greater River Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown
A man accused of beating another man to death claims he was afraid the victim was trying to...
Murder suspect claims victim tried to ‘seduce’ him
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump
There’s a new scam going around and a sheriff’s department warns people to be aware.
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s department warns of bail bonds scam
The man suspected of beating Rebekah Gould to death with a piano leg and dumping her body on...
Rebekah Gould’s murderer sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty

Latest News

The Springfield Three: What we know about the cold case 31 years later
Several key figures in Arkansas’ history were honored for their efforts over 60 years ago.
Little Rock Nine members honored with service award
Jonesboro police were called to the 400-block of W. Strawn Ave to report of stolen packages.
Thieves steal Ring camera and several packages
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is investigating conditions at the dog pound in...
Mayor: “We’re going to make some major improvements” amid investigation into conditions at Campbell, Mo. dog pound