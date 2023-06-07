LIVE: Crews working to rescue person beneath I-40 bridge; traffic halted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound traffic is halted on the I-40 bridge Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement has all lanes of traffic toward Tennessee shut down.

Department of transportation officials were notified that there was debris on the bridge, and crews were called to check on it.

Memphis Fire Department officials say MFD responded when crews noticed someone beneath the bridge and alerted police.

Crews are working to rescue someone under the bridge.

Rescue crews, including boats and a helicopter, are surrounding the area.

It’s unclear when traffic will be reopened.

