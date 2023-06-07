Fire crews battle Bono structure fire
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders are battling a Bono structure fire.
According to Justin Rolland with Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews arrived at the 800-block of Co Rd 339.
Bono Fire Department reported injuries from the structure fire.
No additional information has been given.
K8 has a crew on the way. We will continue to update information as details become available.
