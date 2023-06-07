Fire department called to furniture store fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were called to a furniture store fire.

The Paragould Fire Department was called to a fire at Aaron’s furniture store around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived, they found a small exterior structure fire.

Chris Rollings with the Paragould Fire Department said they do not know the cause of the fire, but they are investigating.

No one suffered injuries from the fire.

