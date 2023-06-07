Energy Alert
Food distribution site seeing high turnout

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many people worldwide don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and in northeast Arkansas, that number seems to be rising.

Tuesday kicked off the monthly event, Helping Neighbor’s Food Pantry, giving out food to those who need it most.

“We haven’t had this many people in years,” Elizabeth Ivener said.

Ivener is the coordinator of the Helping Neighbors Food Pantry, and she said when summer comes around, the need for food becomes much greater with everyone home.

“Last month, we served over 900 children, and it was about 850 households,” Ivener said.

Ivener said there is something important everyone should know when it comes to distribution days, like Tuesday.

“It is not that they don’t work, it is just they can’t make ends meet with the accelerated costs we have today,” Ivener said.

Since opening its doors, Helping Neighbors has provided area residents in need with well over 4.1 million pounds of food.

The volunteers donate nearly 8,000 hours of their time a year, and Ivener could not be more grateful for that help, saying it’s all worth it when you know you are helping someone in need.

“It’s stressful sometimes, but you see so many people that are so grateful that they are going to feed their family,” she said.

To find out if you qualify, you can visit their website.

