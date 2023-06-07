I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to close for construction
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tn. (KAIT) - Those headed out through Memphis this weekend may need to find an alternate route.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge as construction continues.
Starting 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, TDOT says crews will set beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge and repair work on the I-55 bridge.
TDOT says the following roads will be closed.
- I-55 Southbound at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
- I-55 Northbound at South Parkway in Tennessee
- I-55 Southbound ramp
- Crump Boulevard Westbound
- Crump Boulevard Westbound ramp to Riverside Drive Northbound
- Riverside Drive Northbound
- Metal Museum Drive to I-55
Detour signs will be posted.
The bridge is set to reopen on Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m.
The department says all work is weather dependent.
TDOT urges drivers to check travel conditions before leaving.
