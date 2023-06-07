Energy Alert
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to close for construction

Those headed out through Memphis this weekend may need to find an alternate route.
(Barry W. Moore | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tn. (KAIT) - Those headed out through Memphis this weekend may need to find an alternate route.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge as construction continues.

Starting 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, TDOT says crews will set beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge and repair work on the I-55 bridge.

TDOT says the following roads will be closed.

  • I-55 Southbound at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas
  • I-55 Northbound at South Parkway in Tennessee
  • I-55 Southbound ramp
  • Crump Boulevard Westbound
  • Crump Boulevard Westbound ramp to Riverside Drive Northbound
  • Riverside Drive Northbound
  • Metal Museum Drive to I-55

Detour signs will be posted.

The bridge is set to reopen on Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m.

The department says all work is weather dependent.

TDOT urges drivers to check travel conditions before leaving.

