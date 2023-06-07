I-55 Mississippi River Bridge to close for construction

MEMPHIS, Tn. (KAIT) - Those headed out through Memphis this weekend may need to find an alternate route.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge as construction continues.

Starting 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, TDOT says crews will set beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge and repair work on the I-55 bridge.

TDOT says the following roads will be closed.

I-55 Southbound at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

I-55 Northbound at South Parkway in Tennessee

I-55 Southbound ramp

Crump Boulevard Westbound

Crump Boulevard Westbound ramp to Riverside Drive Northbound

Riverside Drive Northbound

Metal Museum Drive to I-55

Detour signs will be posted.

The bridge is set to reopen on Monday, June 12, at 6 a.m.

The department says all work is weather dependent.

TDOT urges drivers to check travel conditions before leaving.

