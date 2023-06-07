Energy Alert
JPD officer terminated following arrest

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer is out of a job after he found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited.

According to court documents, Williams is awaiting trial on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. in the Jonesboro District Court.

Police Chief Rick Elliott told K8 News that Williams was terminated following his arrest.

Williams joined the force at the start of the year.

According to an April 14 social media post from JPD, he and other cadets completed “interdepartmental training” before attending the Black River Technical College Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pocahontas.

