June 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances are slowly increasing, but we have to be patient.

First off, we are starting the day off with sunny skies; all be it a bit hazy.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s today.

Here’s the good news, we are bumping up rain chances in the forecast a little.

Rain chances are up a little Wednesday night into Thursday and especially in the second half of the weekend.

A cold front will move in tonight, bringing us the first chance of rain and cooler air to end the week.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances return for Sunday.

We may be unstable enough on Sunday to see some strong storms.

In addition, more rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

Look for a few rounds of storms next week to give us a nice drought buster; over the next week, temperatures will remain warm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Protecting your home before you head out of town on vacation Maddie Sexton has some tips to keep your valuables safe.

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, has been ordered to appear again in a Region 8 court details on when he is supposed to be in Independence County.

A new video shows an Arkansas coroner’s arrest and what law enforcement accused him of.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

