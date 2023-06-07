Energy Alert
Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

