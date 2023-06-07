MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eastbound traffic is back moving on the I-40 bridge after it was closed Wednesday morning.

Department of Transportation officials were notified that there was debris on the bridge, and crews were called to check on it.

Memphis Fire Department officials say MFD responded when crews noticed someone beneath the bridge and alerted police.

Crews were called to rescue someone under the bridge.

Rescue crews, including boats and a helicopter, are surrounding the area.

Memphis police say they, along with Tennessee Department of Transportation crews, were unable to locate anyone.

Traffic has been reopened and is moving.

