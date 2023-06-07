Energy Alert
Nearly 90 top Arkansas underclassmen compete in Xtra Innings Baseball Summer Classic

The 19th annual event was held at Marion Tuesday.
The 19th annual event was held at Marion Tuesday.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the top underclassmen in the state gathered in Marion for the 19th Xtra Innings Baseball Summer Classic.

After a pro day, the near-90 athletes separated into 4 teams and battled each other on the diamond. The three-day event started Tuesday at John Robbins Field.

The full roster is below.

Congratulations to these players for being selected to play in the 2023 Xtra Innings Summer Classic June 6-7 @ Marion High School!

Posted by Xtra Innings Arkansas Baseball on Friday, June 2, 2023

