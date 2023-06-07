Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pence, Burgum enter the 2024 fray

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two more candidates announced they are entering the GOP primary field Wednesday. One well known face, former Vice President Mike Pence (R-IN), and sitting North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R-ND) said they want in. The question will be what lanes they occupy as the field takes shape and the front runners are already established.

Former President Donald Trump is polling well ahead of the rest of the pack and the next closest is Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL). But Pence wants to make the primary more than a two-horse race, announcing on his birthday in Iowa, trying to take down the man who made him vice president.

“We need leaders who can distinguish between starting fights and finishing them. Between the politics of outrage and standing firm,” said Pence.

In Fargo, North Dakota, the state’s wealthy governor announced his long shot bid to compete against the more well-known elements in the primary field. Burgum’s deep pockets could propel his campaign which is centered on his reputation leading his state and his business success.

“We need a leader who’s experienced firsthand, we win as a country when our innovators and entrepreneurs can soar, and every single person can grow and thrive,” said Burgum during his announcement speech.

Burgum joined the race hours after another former governor threw his hat in the ring. Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) is running for a second time, hoping to be a foil to Trump whom he advised after dropping out of the 2016 race.

“The reason I’m going after Trump is twofold: one, he deserves it, and two, it’s the way to win,” said Christie in his announcement town hall in New Hampshire.

These announcements bring the total up to 10 GOP candidates in the field vying for the White House. The expected big names have announced at this point. It is unclear if anyone else will get in the ring.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A man accused of beating another man to death claims he was afraid the victim was trying to...
Murder suspect claims victim tried to ‘seduce’ him
Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas pump nozzle was stolen
Police looking for stolen gas pump

Latest News

Pence, Burgum enter the 2024 fray
Missouri Governor Parson signs several pieces of legislation.
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
Daniel Marshall walked at his graduation ceremony months after he survived a near fatal wreck.
‘Miraculous’: 18-year-old walks in high school graduation ceremony months after near fatal crash
Voters approved a half-cent sales tax around seven years ago to build the city’s aquatic...
Pocahontas voters to see sales tax restructuring on August ballot