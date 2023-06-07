Energy Alert
Thieves steal Ring Camera and several packages

Since June 1, eight reports have been taken regarding stalking and harassment. The posts trending on Facebook by women detailing stalking were not filed by JPD.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who police say stole several packages and a ring camera.

Jonesboro police were called to the 400-block of W. Strawn Ave to report of stolen packages.

According to the incident report, the thief made off with multiple packages, including five shirts, a nail gun, shoes, and some swimwear.

Witnesses also noticed their Ring camera missing as well.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

