Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles

Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists heading across the Mississippi River from Arkansas might need to rethink their travel plans.

A fatal crash near the Interstate 55 bridge and an incident on the Interstate 40 bridge stopped south and eastbound traffic.

A fatal crash near the Interstate 55 bridge and an incident on the Interstate 40 bridge stopped south and eastbound traffic.(IDriveArkansas.com)

Eastbound traffic was halted Tuesday morning after crews reported someone beneath the I-40 bridge.

According to our sister station, WMC-TV in Memphis, police shut down all eastbound lanes of travel while rescue crews in boats and a helicopter searched the area.

By 1:30 p.m. police had reopened the interstate after rescuers were unable to locate anyone.

The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge
The scene of the crash near the I-55 bridge(ARDOT)

Around noon Tuesday, a fatal crash near the I-55 bridge shut down southbound traffic.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash that involved multiple vehicles.

IDriveArkansas showed traffic headed to Tennessee backed up for miles.

