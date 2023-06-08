2023 State of A-State: Football
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State series continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.
Camp season is around the corner for Red Wolves football. I had a chance to chat with head coach Butch Jones about camps, summer workouts and so many more offseason storylines.
The Red Wolves will have some wardrobe changes this fall. Arkansas State revealed new black helmets. They will have new black uniforms similar to the white ones that debuted in the 2022 Ohio State matchup.
