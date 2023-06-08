2023 State of A-State: Football

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State series continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.

Camp season is around the corner for Red Wolves football. I had a chance to chat with head coach Butch Jones about camps, summer workouts and so many more offseason storylines.

The Red Wolves will have some wardrobe changes this fall. Arkansas State revealed new black helmets. They will have new black uniforms similar to the white ones that debuted in the 2022 Ohio State matchup.

New season, new black helmets for Arkansas State football.



Head coach Butch Jones told me that @AStateFB will have new black uniforms similar to the white ones that debuted in 2022.



Jones talks unis, camps, offseason & more at 6pm/10pm.

