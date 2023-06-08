Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 State of A-State: Football

The Red Wolves revealed new black helmets for the 2023 season.
The Red Wolves revealed new black helmets for the 2023 season.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The State of A-State series continues. It’s summer updates on several Arkansas State sports.

Camp season is around the corner for Red Wolves football. I had a chance to chat with head coach Butch Jones about camps, summer workouts and so many more offseason storylines.

The Red Wolves will have some wardrobe changes this fall. Arkansas State revealed new black helmets. They will have new black uniforms similar to the white ones that debuted in the 2022 Ohio State matchup.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 6/8/23
Arkansas OF Jared Wegner named an Academic All-American
Four Arkansas State athletes will compete in the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships.
Red Wolves begin competition at 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Red Wolves Bradley Jelmert & Aimar Palma Simo finish 20th in NCAA Track & Field Championships