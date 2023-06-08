Arkansas OF Jared Wegner named an Academic All-American

Arkansas’ Jared Wegner has been named an Academic All-American.

The Razorback outfielder earned second-team recognition from College Sports Communicators (CSC). Wegner is just the sixth Arkansas baseball student-athlete since 1970 to earn Academic All-America praise from the organization formerly known as College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Wegner, a graduate transfer from Creighton, boasted a 3.50 GPA while earning his undergraduate degree in management social enterprise and marketing. He maintained a 3.80 GPA while pursuing his master’s degree in operations management from Arkansas.

On the diamond, Wegner slashed .313/.457/.673 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI for the Razorbacks this past season. Despite missing nearly 20 games to due injury, the Kearney, Neb., native led the team in on-base percentage (.457) and slugging (.673) while ranking second in batting average (.313) and homers (15).

Wegner joins Allen Williams (second team, 1992), Zack Cox (third team, 2010), Trevor Ezell (first team, 2019), Heston Kjerstad (second team, 2020) and Braydon Webb (third team, 2022) as the Razorbacks’ all-time Academic All-America selections.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.