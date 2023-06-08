Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas OF Jared Wegner named an Academic All-American

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas’ Jared Wegner has been named an Academic All-American.

The Razorback outfielder earned second-team recognition from College Sports Communicators (CSC). Wegner is just the sixth Arkansas baseball student-athlete since 1970 to earn Academic All-America praise from the organization formerly known as College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Wegner, a graduate transfer from Creighton, boasted a 3.50 GPA while earning his undergraduate degree in management social enterprise and marketing. He maintained a 3.80 GPA while pursuing his master’s degree in operations management from Arkansas.

On the diamond, Wegner slashed .313/.457/.673 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI for the Razorbacks this past season. Despite missing nearly 20 games to due injury, the Kearney, Neb., native led the team in on-base percentage (.457) and slugging (.673) while ranking second in batting average (.313) and homers (15).

Wegner joins Allen Williams (second team, 1992), Zack Cox (third team, 2010), Trevor Ezell (first team, 2019), Heston Kjerstad (second team, 2020) and Braydon Webb (third team, 2022) as the Razorbacks’ all-time Academic All-America selections.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 6/8/23
Four Arkansas State athletes will compete in the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships.
Red Wolves begin competition at 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Red Wolves Bradley Jelmert & Aimar Palma Simo finish 20th in NCAA Track & Field Championships
Pauline Meyer prepares to make Arkansas State history in NCAA steeplechase