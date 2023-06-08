Energy Alert
Board of Trustees approves A-State tuition hike

Students will pay more next year to attend classes at A-State.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students will pay more next year to attend classes at A-State.

During its regular meeting Thursday in Beebe, the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees approved a $338.8 million budget.

The board also approved increasing tuition and fees at its seven campuses, including A-State in Jonesboro and ASU-Newport.

According to a news release, for fiscal year 2024, A-State in Jonesboro budgeted $210.9 million with a 4 percent increase in annualized tuition and fees.

Tuition and fees will also rise at ASU-Beebe (6.3%), ASU-Mountain Home (4.8%), ASU Mid-South (4.3%), ASU Three Rivers (6.4%), and ASU-Newport (5.7%).

There will be no increase in tuition and fees at ASU’s Henderson campus.

To read more about Thursday’s meeting, click here.

