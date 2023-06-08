Chef recounts bicycle accident with deer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A relaxing bike ride turned into a not-so-relaxing ER trip.

The Parsonage opened its doors after briefly closing while Chef John Myers recovered from a bike accident with a deer.

Myers was riding his bike in Craighead Forest Park when he reached the top of a hill and came face-to-face with a baby deer.

At first, he thought nothing of seeing the deer, but Myers said they quickly become wrapped up in each other.

“We both had the same idea of going down the hill, so she came up underneath my arm, and we wrapped up,” Myers said.

“I’m telling myself, ‘tuck, roll, tuck, roll’ as I have this probably 70-80-pound deer wrapped up inside me,” Myers said.

After the initial shock of the accident, Myers began to evaluate his injuries and realized the severity.

“I called my wife, and I said, ‘You need to come get me. I think we’re going to have an emergency room visit,” he added.

While this accident left Myers with an injury requiring surgery, he says it won’t keep him off his bike.

“We’re on the mend, I’ll be back on my bicycle, and I’ll be back in the kitchen.”

