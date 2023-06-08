Couple arrested following search of home

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Leachville man and woman on multiple drug charges following a search of their home.

On Thursday, June 1, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Leachville and Manila Police Departments, executed a search warrant at a home on Ada Street in Leachville.

According to a June 8 news release from the MCSO, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone, clonazepam, diazepam, alprazolam, various items of drug paraphernalia, numerous rounds of ammunition, and $629 in cash.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with the purpose to deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Shannon Langston set Jackson’s bond at $100,000 and Allmon’s bond at $50,000.

