Deadline approaches for counties to expunge marijuana convictions

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The deadline for Missouri courts to expunge eligible marijuana convictions was Thursday and many counties did not meet that deadline.

Oregon County is one of the Missouri counties that failed to meet the deadline to expunge marijuana-related convictions.

Circuit Clerk Betty Grooms says completion is in the works, but it will take time.

“They are on paper files, and we just have to go through each file individually,” said Grooms.

Missouri became the 21st state to legalize the use of recreational marijuana and opened dispensaries to adults 21 and older back in February.

Over 44,000 cases have been expunged in Missouri since the legalization of recreational marijuana vote passed last November.

Expungement of marijuana-related charges can help a person who was convicted have a better chance at employment or rental opportunities.

Grooms said they’re not sure when the process will be completed.

“There’s no telling, it just depends. We’re working on it, got quite a few done, but you know just in the process of trying to get those completed.”

Grooms couldn’t give K8 News firm data on how much they’ve expunged so far or how much they are missing.

Other counties across Missouri have reported that they also did not meet Thursday’s deadline.

