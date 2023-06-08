Government of Mississippi County gives multiple grants for cities’ funding

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Several towns within Mississippi County have received funding from the Mississippi County Infrastructure Grant Program that will aid in both city expansion and growth.

The Government of Mississippi County announced on June 6 a grant for the city of Etowah, Arkansas. The $41,250 will be used for the town’s Wastewater Treatment Facility Standby Generator Replacement Project, which provides sanitary sewer service to 150 residential customers and seven commercial customers. “The Town of Etowah is so grateful to the Mississippi County Quorum Court and Judge Nelson for the grant for the generator for our wastewater treatment facility,” Etowah Mayor Charles “Bo” McCollum said.

MCIGP also announced another grant on June 7 for $158,750 to the city of Manila. The grant is for Manila’s Fire Department Expansion Project which will house one ladder truck, one tanker truck, and one rescue with a spare pumper truck, which are currently housed in areas needed for training. “This award is a case of the County helping one of its cities improve the quality of life for its citizens. We are extremely proud to be able to partner with and invest in the City of Manila for this critical, potentially lifesaving, infrastructure improvement,” County Judge John Alan Nelson said.

Lastly, it was announced on June 8 that $200,000 has been granted to the city of Leachville for an additional 34 acres of land, both east and north of Leachville, that line up with the current city limits. The land will be used to aid in city growth and prosperity. “The City of Leachville is very grateful to the County and to Judge Nelson for the grant that will be used to acquire land to expand the City. It is great to work together to make life in Mississippi County better for our citizens,” Mayor Rodney Robertson said.

