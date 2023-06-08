Gunner Cook takes over as Trumann head football coach

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The summer grind towards Football Friday Night continues.

Trumann hosted a pad camp Wednesday morning. Forrest City, Walnut Ridge, and East Poinsett County were also in action off I-555.

The Wildcats are one of several NEA squads that took a spin on the coaching carousel. Randy Phillips left for Paragould. Gunner Cook was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.

“I’ve been very fortunate to make the transition from assistant to head coach at the school I was already coaching at,” Cook said. “Knowing the kids is huge. Having that relationship already established with the kids makes the transition that much easier. We had the physicality already established. One of our mantras is Trumann tough. And we wanted to continue that. And we’ve done a great job, the kids have already bought in to the offseason programs. Spring ball, we had great turnout every day. Kids are learning all the new systems that we’re installing.”

Trumann kicks off the season August 25th at home against Hoxie.

