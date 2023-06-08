Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gunner Cook takes over as Trumann head football coach

Gunner Cook was promoted from Trumann defensive coordinator to head coach in the offseason.
Gunner Cook was promoted from Trumann defensive coordinator to head coach in the offseason.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The summer grind towards Football Friday Night continues.

Trumann hosted a pad camp Wednesday morning. Forrest City, Walnut Ridge, and East Poinsett County were also in action off I-555.

The Wildcats are one of several NEA squads that took a spin on the coaching carousel. Randy Phillips left for Paragould. Gunner Cook was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.

“I’ve been very fortunate to make the transition from assistant to head coach at the school I was already coaching at,” Cook said. “Knowing the kids is huge. Having that relationship already established with the kids makes the transition that much easier. We had the physicality already established. One of our mantras is Trumann tough. And we wanted to continue that. And we’ve done a great job, the kids have already bought in to the offseason programs. Spring ball, we had great turnout every day. Kids are learning all the new systems that we’re installing.”

Trumann kicks off the season August 25th at home against Hoxie.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Collins' crowning-moment after being announced as Miss New York 2023.
Nettleton alumna competing for Miss America crown
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run

Latest News

Trumann hosts Pad Camp, Gunner Cook takes over as new head coach
FFN Extra: Gunner Cook on taking over as Trumann head coach
19th Xtra Innings Baseball Summer Classic held at Marion
The 19th annual event was held at Marion Tuesday.
Nearly 90 top Arkansas underclassmen compete in Xtra Innings Baseball Summer Classic