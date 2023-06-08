Job hunters gather to Batesville Business Expo

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Chamber of Commerce held its annual business expo at the Batesville Community Center.

The theme for the 2023′s Business Expo was game night.

The Chamber of Commerce estimated over 1,800 people came to the event.

The expo brought many small businesses to the community center.

“This is a great opportunity for small businesses to come together and not only find out about their services but also learn about the services in the community and the services they can provide to them,” said Edward Haddock, senior vice president of lending at FNBC.

The Batesville Chamber of Commerce said over 100 businesses had a booth at the expo, and the winning booth went to the Batesville School District.

The event also included a photo booth and a touch-a-truck event with vehicles from the police and fire departments.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.