June 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to a few showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning.

This is while the cold front moves into the area.

You will want to take a few extra minutes as you head out.

Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon, and we dry out on Friday and Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances return for Sunday.

In fact, we may be unstable enough on Sunday to see some strong storms.

In addition, more rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

Look for a few rounds of storms next week to give us a nice drought buster over the next week.

Temperatures will remain warm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A body recovered overnight the investigation underway in Poinsett County.

An Arkansas mayor and Tennessee lawmaker pushed for a third bridge to cross the Mississippi River following both bridges closed for hours on June 7.

A Jonesboro police officer is fired from his position. The police chief speaks on the termination of the police officer—the charges the former officer faces and when he is set to be in court.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.