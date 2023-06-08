Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

June 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to a few showers and thunderstorms on the radar this morning.

This is while the cold front moves into the area.

You will want to take a few extra minutes as you head out.

Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon, and we dry out on Friday and Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances return for Sunday.

In fact, we may be unstable enough on Sunday to see some strong storms.

In addition, more rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

Look for a few rounds of storms next week to give us a nice drought buster over the next week.

Temperatures will remain warm.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A body recovered overnight the investigation underway in Poinsett County.

An Arkansas mayor and Tennessee lawmaker pushed for a third bridge to cross the Mississippi River following both bridges closed for hours on June 7.

A Jonesboro police officer is fired from his position. The police chief speaks on the termination of the police officer—the charges the former officer faces and when he is set to be in court.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run
Jonesboro police were called to the 400-block of W. Strawn Ave to report of stolen packages.
Thieves steal Ring camera and several packages

Latest News

Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Cites in Northeast Arkansas are using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for projects in...
NEA Communities use ARPA funds for community projects
NEA Communities use ARPA funds for community projects
A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a woman multiple times while they were...
Man’s ex-girlfriend stabs woman in leg multiple times