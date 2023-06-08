Energy Alert
Man facing rape, human trafficking charges

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Paragould man with rape and human trafficking.

Mario Terrell Brown, 42, is being held on a $500,000 cash/surety bond at the Craighead County Detention Center.

The underage victim’s mother contacted a Jonesboro police detective on April 21 about ongoing abuse.

During a recorded interview at the Jonesboro Police Department, the victim reportedly said Brown raped her in a Paragould motel in exchange for drugs.

According to the court document, the detective confirmed Brown rented the hotel room during the time the victim claimed the rape happened.

After reviewing the case, Judge Fowler found probable cause on June 7 to charge Brown with one count of rape and one count of trafficking of persons.

Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for July 27. Should he be released on bond, the judge ordered Brown to wear an ankle monitor and to have no contact with the victim.

The affidavit listed a second suspect in the case that the victim accused of raping her 12 times and making her have sex for drugs.

No formal charges have been filed with that suspect.

