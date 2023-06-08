Man’s ex-girlfriend stabs woman in leg multiple times

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after police say she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and stabbed his girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, the victim and their boyfriend woke to the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett standing in the bedroom doorway holding a knife.

Green proceeded to stab the victim multiple times while they were lying in bed.

The boyfriend grabbed Green as the victim escaped to get help.

By the time police arrived, Green fled the scene.

Officers searched the residence to find a large amount of blood around the bed and a small kitchen knife on top of a set of drawers.

Police also found a valid no-contact order between Tysheanna Green and the victim’s boyfriend.

A judge found probable cause to charge Green with aggravated residential burglary, firearm possession and criminal trespass.

Her bail bond is set for $100,000 cash/surety and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Green’s next court date is July 27 at 8:30 a.m.

