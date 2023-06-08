Energy Alert
Monette receives funds to install storm shelters

On Thursday, Blue Wolf donated $27,000 to the City of Monette to install and maintain storm...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of one Craighead County town devastated by a deadly tornado two years ago can rest a little easier.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners donated $27,000 to the City of Monette Community Relief Fund.

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, an EF-4 tornado packing 170 mph winds tore through the town Monette, killing one person and injuring five others at Monette Manor.

Blue Wolf’s donation, according to Thursday’s news release, will be used to install and maintain storm shelters to keep the community safe in the event of future natural disasters.

“Blue Wolf is honored to support the people of Monette in their ongoing efforts to rebuild and recover from the tornado,” said Jeremy Kogler, managing partner at Blue Wolf. “We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we are proud to support the City of Monette Community Relief Fund in their efforts to provide vital resources to those in need.”

“I would like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Blue Wolf Capital Partners for their generous donation of $27,000 to assist with the costs of installing new storm shelters within our city limits. Our hometown and our citizens were changed forever on December 10, 2021,” said Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship. “Homes and businesses were destroyed, and lives were lost. Recovery has been a long and difficult road for us all. We have been immensely blessed with many helpers along the way. This monetary donation from Blue Wolf Capital Partners will ensure that all of our residents will have a nearby safe place to go in the event of another destructive storm.”

Blue Wolf acquired Colson Group in February 2021, including its manufacturing facility in Jonesboro. Colson has 170 employees at its Jonesboro and Monette locations.

