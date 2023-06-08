Multiple businesses on hand for Randolph County job fair

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple businesses were on hands for a job fair in Northeast Arkansas on Thursday.

The Northeast Arkansas Intermodal and Randolph and Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held it’s bi-yearly job fair at Black River Technical College.

Job Fair Organizers say they were hoping to combat the worker shortage in America.

“We understand that right now that we have historic lows on unemployment, but we still have companies that are needing to staff up and so if people are looking for a career change, maybe a new opportunity to skill up, this is a great time to do that,” said Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Executive Director Graycen Bigger.

She explained they were pleased with Thursday’s turnout.

“We’re very pleased to see the response that we’ve gotten even with the unemployment rates, so we know that people are looking to grow and expand in their careers,” Bigger added.

Bigger said no matter what field, attendees were likely to find something that sparked their interests.

