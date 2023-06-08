Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert rollin’ into the Natural State

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests...
Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, will make a stop on Sept. 25.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Nickelback will want to “get rollin’” to North Little Rock later this year.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Thursday that the band’s “Get Rollin’ Tour,” with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, will make a stop on Sept. 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, and range in price from $40 to $200. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
Traffic into Memphis backed up for miles
Rescue crews on the I-40 bridge.
MPD ‘unable to locate anyone’ during I-40 rescue
A Blytheville man died after a vehicle struck his bicycle and then drove off.
Bicyclist killed in hit and run
Jonesboro police were called to the 400-block of W. Strawn Ave to report of stolen packages.
Thieves steal Ring camera and several packages

Latest News

Fans of Marybeth Byrd got a chance to meet and greet the former American Idol contestant on...
Marybeth Byrd hosts meet and greet
Midday Interview: Disney's Aristocats Kids at Foundation of the Arts
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles