Police cracking down during 100 Deadly Days

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As more people crowd the streets, authorities prepare for the 100 Deadly Days of Summer.

The 100 Deadly Days of Summer refers to the time between Memorial Day to Labor Day as roads become packed with tourists, teenagers, and drivers.

Both state police and local law enforcement are looking to make the roads safer this summer.

“If you are enjoying your summer at the pool, and if you are drinking, make sure you have a safe ride home,” said Sergeant George Martin with the Jonesboro police department.

Sergeant Martin said to share the road and look twice before entering an intersection or a busy highway.

“The traffic will sometimes overlook your motorcycles. They have to got to be paying attention because we do see motorcycle wrecks,” said Martin.

Not only do police respond to more crashes during the summer, but also calls about children or pets left in the back of sweltering hot vehicles.

Martin said cars don’t take long to heat up. Once it’s turned off, it will turn into an oven.

“Because it might be 93 degrees outside that car, but inside that car, it is going to be hotter and deadly for whether it’s a child or a pet,” said Martin.

The STEP Grant allows officers to get overtime and keeps the public during this busy time of the year.

“One that allows us to bring officers in extra, you know, for overtime, so it allows us to put more manpower out on the streets,” said Martin.

