Arkansas Activities Association approves classification numbers for 2024-26

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association revealed classification numbers for the 2024-26 cycle in football, 8-man football, and other sports.

AAA 2024-26 Classification Numbers: Football | 8-Man Football | Other Sports | Non-Public Schools

The new classification numbers will impact several NEA schools.

Greene County Tech: Drops down to 5A in football, remain in 5A for other sports

Newport: Move up to 4A in football, remain in 3A for other sports

Southside: Drop down to 4A in football, remain in 4A for other sports

Harrisburg: Drop down to 3A in football, remain in 3A for other sports

Piggott: Remains in 3A in football, drop down to 2A for other sports

Earle: Remains in 2A in football, drop down to 1A for other sports

Corning: Drops down to 2A in other sports (Bobcats kick off 8-man football in 2023)

Tuckerman: Drops down to 2A in all sports (non-football)

Mammoth Spring: Moves up to 2A in all sports (non-football)

Jonesboro will remain in 7A for football and in 6A for other sports. Nettleton (5A in all), Valley View (5A in all), Westside (4A in all), Brookland (5A FB, 4A other), Paragould (5A in all), Batesville (5A in all), Wynne (5A FB, 4A other), Marion (6A FB, 5A other), and West Memphis (6A FB, 5A other) are among the NEA schools that are also staying put.

Among non-football schools, Bay, Buffalo Island Central, Riverside, Marmaduke, Sloan-Hendrix remain in 2A. Hillcrest, Armorel, Maynard, Norfork, Viola, Calico Rock remain in 1A.

We’ll find out where non-public schools Ridgefield Christian and Crowley’s Ridge Academy stack up later. According to the AAA: “Non‐public member schools will be added to the applicable classifications after the completion of each specific sport season and four year review of the competitive equity factor. Conferences will not be determined until classifications are finalized.”

Conference lineups will be finalized at a later date.

