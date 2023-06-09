Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills worth more than $2 million.(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills worth more than $2 million.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle for an improper lane change around 8 a.m. June 5 between Protho Junction and the I-440 interchange in Pulaski County.

According to an ASP news release, while searching the vehicle, the trooper discovered 11.83 pounds (5 kilograms) of fentanyl and a firearm.

The officer then arrested the driver and passenger.

“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We’re so proud of our troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
A young child was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday night after officials said they were hit...
Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Police reopen roads following semi fire

Latest News

Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Police reopen roads following semi fire
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Semi fire shuts down Jonesboro roads
Weekend Happenings on K8 Now with Chase Gage
K8 Digital Desk - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - June 9-11
There is a threat of severe weather across Region 8 this weekend.
Severe thunderstorms possible this weekend