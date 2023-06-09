ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills worth more than $2 million.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle for an improper lane change around 8 a.m. June 5 between Protho Junction and the I-440 interchange in Pulaski County.

According to an ASP news release, while searching the vehicle, the trooper discovered 11.83 pounds (5 kilograms) of fentanyl and a firearm.

The officer then arrested the driver and passenger.

“There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We’re so proud of our troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”

