Child injured after being struck by vehicle

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A young child is recovering in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Ravenden.

According to Mayor Tim McComas, an 18-month-old child was hit by a vehicle around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 on First Street.

The child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and is listed as critical.

The Ravenden Police Department is investigating the incident.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

