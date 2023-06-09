Energy Alert
Child injured after being struck by vehicle

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A young child is recovering in the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Ravenden.

According to Mayor Tim McComas, an 18-month-old child was hit by a vehicle around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 on First Street.

The child was airlifted to a Memphis hospital and is listed as critical.

The Ravenden Police Department is investigating the incident.

K8 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.

