City working to convert building to “pocket park”

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town is looking to bring a new face to its downtown area.

The City of Cave City recently purchased several buildings, including one on Main Street.

The city knew it would need substantial work, as the roof had caved in, among other problems, but wanted to turn it into a pocket park.

Mayor Jonas Anderson said that despite the work to refurbish the space, it’ll be a space for everyone to enjoy once finished.

“There’ll be picnic tables and some other stuff like that. Maybe public art displays. Just a place for people to gather. You could have lunch. Maybe some live music. We’re taking an eye sore and turning it around,” the mayor said.

The existing stone structure of the building had to be sandblasted to return it to its original appearance.

“It was covered in red paint, and then under that, it had a layer of another color. We had a crew that came in and sandblasted all the paint off of this, and now we have the original stone back. We’re working on some other parts of the building to clean it all up.”

Work will continue on the pocket park, and is expected to be open by this time next year.

Anderson hopes more buildings can be refurbished in the downtown area soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.