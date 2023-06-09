Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City working to convert building to “pocket park”

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas town is looking to bring a new face to its downtown area.

The City of Cave City recently purchased several buildings, including one on Main Street.

The city knew it would need substantial work, as the roof had caved in, among other problems, but wanted to turn it into a pocket park.

Mayor Jonas Anderson said that despite the work to refurbish the space, it’ll be a space for everyone to enjoy once finished.

“There’ll be picnic tables and some other stuff like that. Maybe public art displays. Just a place for people to gather. You could have lunch. Maybe some live music. We’re taking an eye sore and turning it around,” the mayor said.

The existing stone structure of the building had to be sandblasted to return it to its original appearance.

“It was covered in red paint, and then under that, it had a layer of another color. We had a crew that came in and sandblasted all the paint off of this, and now we have the original stone back. We’re working on some other parts of the building to clean it all up.”

Work will continue on the pocket park, and is expected to be open by this time next year.

Anderson hopes more buildings can be refurbished in the downtown area soon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
A young child was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday night after officials said they were hit...
Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Police reopen roads following semi fire

Latest News

The City of Hardy’s population is around 700, but during the summer months, it could be triple...
Numbers show crime, water emergencies along Spring River town down over last two years
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Police reopen roads following semi fire
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Semi fire shuts down Jonesboro roads