Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash

More than three years after a fatal crash involving a Sikeston police officer, a Butler County jury reaches a split verdict
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Butler County jury reached a split verdict on Friday, June 9 after more than three years after a deadly crash involving a Sikeston police officer.

They found Andrew Cooper guilty on two of the six felony counts he faced, involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, in connection with the death of 22-year-old Abagail Cohen.

They found him not guilty on four DUI-related counts in that same crash.

Andrew Cooper enters the courthouse on Friday, June 9.
Andrew Cooper enters the courthouse on Friday, June 9.(KFVS)

Cohen was killed in the two-vehicle crash on February 29, 2020.

22-year-old Abagail Cohen died in the two-vehicle crash in February 2020.
22-year-old Abagail Cohen died in the two-vehicle crash in February 2020.(Courtesy of family)

State investigators say Cooper was behind the wheel when his vehicle went through a stop sign and hit a second vehicle head-on. Cohen was a passenger in that second car.

We talked with Abagail’s mother, Jama Ferguson, on Friday. She said she has mixed feelings about the two guilty and four not guilty verdicts in her daughter’s case.

Abagail's mother, Jama Ferguson, spoke with us after the verdict came down.
Abagail's mother, Jama Ferguson, spoke with us after the verdict came down.(KFVS)

“Well, not really happy that we didn’t get the DWI charges, but more importantly we got the manslaughter and the armed criminal action [charges],” she said. “So, I’m happy with that. The armed criminal action [charge] means he will do prison time, so it’s better than nothing.”

Ferguson told us she plans to speak at Cooper’s sentencing, which is set for August 1.

A jury in Poplar Bluff heard the case against Cooper on a change of venue, and a member of the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services prosecuted the case.

Previous stories
Scott Co. prosecutor, Sikeston DPS director give update on case involving deadly crash and former officer
Arraignment scheduled for former Sikeston police officer charged in deadly DUI crash
Former Sikeston police officer waives arraignment, pleads not guilty in deadly DUI crash
1 dead, 4 injured, officer suspended without pay in Sikeston, Mo. crash

Jurors came back with that verdict roughly 4.5 hours after getting the case.

Cooper faces up to 25 years in prison based on those two felony convictions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas State Police arrested Steven Lee Bryant Williams, 25, on Friday, May 26, on suspicion...
JPD officer terminated following arrest
Deputies arrested 36-year-old Christopher Todd Jackson and 24-year-old Shaila Allmon on...
Couple arrested following search of home
Body recovered following reports of ‘possible drowning’
Police and fire crews are on the scene of a semi-truck fire that has shut down several...
Police reopen roads following semi fire
A young child was flown to a Memphis hospital Thursday night after officials said they were hit...
Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle

Latest News

Former Highland All-State QB Sterling Stowers now leading alma mater as head coach
The City of Hardy’s population is around 700, but during the summer months, it could be triple...
Numbers show crime, water emergencies along Spring River town down over last two years
The City of Cave City recently purchased several buildings, including one on Main Street.
City working to convert building to “pocket park”
During a traffic stop on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police reported finding approximately...
ASP seizes 50,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop