“Happy Little Accidents:” High school students publish collection of stories

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - “Happy Little Accidents” is more than just a term coined by the late artist Bob Ross. To a handful of students from Greene County Tech High School, it’s their first entry into the world of literature.

The phrase is the title of a book recently published by those students. It’s a collection of short stories that range from murder mysteries to poetry and include everything in between. It’s no secret that these students, as writers and artists, possess the skills to create such a published work.

However, having a book published while still in high school wasn’t necessarily something the students ever thought was possible.

“It really makes me feel inspired to do more and go further with it. I’m really excited about it,” said Samantha Smith. “It’s a big launch that I didn’t see coming.”

Smith is one of the authors of the project, as well as a heavily featured artist. She designed the cover art inspired by a statue of Julius Caesar and has multiple other art pieces featured throughout the book.

Even though this has been a goal of hers, she did not think it would come to fruition while still in high school.

”Mr. Baldwin thought it would be a really cool idea to do a collection of stories since we write so many stories (in his class),” Smith said. “It was just a cool idea that we actually sprung into action.”

The creative writing instructor John Baldwin said the idea seemed far-fetched at first but quickly became a reality.

“The students are very creative. They came up with some surprisingly good stories,” Baldwin said. “I had a godson who had published a book, and I thought, ‘Wow! He published a book. I wonder if the students could do that?’ And we just went from there.”

Nine students submitted stories, while five others pitched in on the artwork. Those students are, in alphabetical order:

Casey Bessent, illustrator

Camdon Cobb, writer

Aubree Crum, illustrator

Molly Ezell, writer

Lucy Horton, writer

Chloe Juneau, writer

A’mari Malone, writer

Elisa Mariage, writer

Clint Massie, illustrator

Macey McLaughlin, illustrator

MaKynna Powers, illustrator

Samantha Smith, writer/illustrator

Christia Smothers, writer

Macey McLaughlin, who illustrated multiple stories in the book, said she is very proud of what the group of students has accomplished.

“It’s something I always looked forward to doing, but now that I’ve done it, it’s very inspiring to me that I can do more and achieve what I want to achieve,” McLaughlin said.

Now, the book is published and on store shelves. Well, at least one store, that is.

For those interested in purchasing the book, Weber’s Book House in downtown Paragould is hosting an author meet-and-greet on Saturday, June 3, at 3 p.m.

Several students will be there to talk about their work and sign copies of their book. You can find more information on the event on the bookstore’s Facebook page.

As for Baldwin, this is an accomplishment he won’t soon forget. When asked how he feels about his students’ work, he had very few words. However, those few words were as powerful as they come.

“I can barely hold my head up right now,” Baldwin said. “That’s how proud I am.”

